Oswestry family record special Christmas message to their dad in Afghanistan

An Oswestry family has sent a Christmas video message all the way to their dad in Afghanistan – with a little help from a local film company.

Ex-soldier Ifan Evans, who works for the United Nations, will be spending Christmas 3,545 miles away and will be apart from his family over the festive period for the first time.

Not wanting him to miss out, wife Lisa and their three children, Molly, 14, Katie, 12 and Noah, 2, recorded a message for him set up by Oswestry’s Rocking Horse Studios.

The film company, set up by Gareth Thomas, has been based at the British Ironwork Centre throughout December and has recorded and edited around 60 messages for families to send their loved ones.

Lisa said: “We live in London now for work but we were up here visiting my dad. We went to the British Ironwork Centre and saw they were doing these videos and thought it would be great to send something to my husband.

“He had a rubbish weekend last weekend because he saw his colleagues going home to spend time with their families so we decided to send it to him.

“It really lifted his spirits and he cried when he saw it.”

Gareth hopes next year Rocking Horse Studios can reach more families across the world who can’t spend Christmas together.

“For us to reach Afghanistan is quite something,” he said.

The Evans family will be reunited in January for three weeks when they will celebrate Christmas with Ifan.