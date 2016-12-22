Taxi driver making generous Christmas Day donation

A generous taxi driver will donate a cut of his Christmas Day fares to charity.

Colin Davies, who started his own independent taxi firm earlier this year, has pledged to give a quarter of his earnings to Hope House Children’s Hospice.

“It’s double fare on Christmas Day so I’m going to give 25 per cent of whatever I earn, including tips, to Hope House,” he said.

Colin, who is from Gobowen, was inspired after a taxi driver friend said he was doing a similar thing for charity.

“I had a word with my wife and she said it’s a great idea,” he said.

“I’m hoping it will be quite busy and I can give a lot of money to Hope House.

“I’ve already got a few bookings so fingers crossed.”

He launched Colin’s Cabs six months ago and has already built up a loyal customer base.

“I love my job and meeting people, and I’m thankful for the people who use my service over and over again,” he added. “I’ve spoken to a lot of them about my Christmas Day plans and they think it’s a wonderful idea.”

Colin will be working from 8am to midnight on December 25.

Find Cols Cabs on Facebook or phone 07497 030364.