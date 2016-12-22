Ellesmere pilot wins payout after being threatened with dismissal

An Ellesmere pilot has won a payout from Thomas Cook Airlines after they threatened him with dismissal for refusing to fly a passenger plane while exhausted.

Captain Mike Simkins made the decision not to fly his Boeing 767 with over 200 passengers because of fatigue, but was accused of gross misconduct and was told he faced the sack.

Dr Rob Hunter, head of flight safety at the British Airline Pilots’ Association said Mr Simkins should have been praised for refusing to fly.

“Not only is it reasonable to refuse to fly when fatigued, it is absolutely necessary,” he added. “Fatigue is a major threat to flight safety and a good, open safety culture is vital in ensuring that pilots and other staff members feel able to report fatigue and not put lives at stake.”

However, the airline said Mr Simkins was not expected to fly while fatigued, but it was a disagreement between him and company bosses about his conduct which led to the employment tribunal.

A hearing was held in Manchester earlier this year and was finalised this week when compensation was set.