A five-car collision is causing tailbacks on the Gobowen Bypass.

The incident happened shortly before 1pm on the A5 between the Orthopaedic Roundabout and the Lion Quays Hotel, and involved a black Ford Focus, a Silver Ford Focus, a black Toyota, a red Skoda and a grey Volkswagen Polo.

Police are at the scene and the road is partially blocked, but traffic is moving.