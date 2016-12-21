Farewell Ernie: Town turns out in force to say goodbye to popular Oswestry man

People of Oswestry turned out to say a final farewell to Ernie Matthews on Monday.

The well-known 66-year-old, who spent years serving customers in the town’s Sainsbury’s store, was put to rest in a fitting service attended by dozens of family, friends, colleagues and customers, at Pentrebychan Crematorium in Wrexham.

It follows a fundraising campaign launched by his former colleague and close friend Simon Gittins, and supported by the Advertizer, which raised over £2,000 after there was no provision for a funeral.

Simon said: “It has been a very emotional day. It makes you think he is at peace after such a long time, and without the support of everyone it wouldn’t have been possible. I am so grateful to everyone who donated and turned up.

“It is quite humbling to think somebody can touch other people’s lives the way Ernie did. He would want us all to get on with out lives and look after each other.”

The fundraiser included donations from staff at Sainsbury’s, and collections at Wetherspoons and The Butchers Arms in Oswestry, which offered food after the service.

It was boosted after £250 was collected on the gates of The New Saints match against Cardiff Metropolitan earlier this month, while owner Mike Harris provided The Venue in Park Hall for food after the service and Oswestry florist Wendy Hughes came forward to provide flowers.

The service, led by former vicar of Whittington, David North, included heartfelt tributes paid by Sainsbury’s store manager Allister Moutrie and colleague Anita Colebrook.

It was heavily influenced by Ernie’s Welsh roots, having been born in Anglesey.

Ernie spent time in the Navy, before moving to Oswestry in the mid 1980s with his partner Mo. He spent time caring before joining Sainsbury’s in 1999. He retired last December.

The remainder of the fund, as well as donations received at the funeral, will be split between Hope House Children’s Hospice and CLIC Sargent.