Burglars strike at Selattyn house in early hours

A property in Selattyn was broken into while the occupants were away.

Police are investigating after the house was targeted about 3.45am last Monday.

The neighbours heard glass being broken before people running away were spotted.

It follows an attempted burglary at around 3.30am on Saturday, December 10, when residents of a house in Llys Road in Oswestry heard someone trying to open their back door.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Police said: “They didn’t see anyone, but noticed a vehicle pulling away moments later.”

And another suspected break-in was reported when the shutters of a garage premises in Oswald Road, Oswestry, were rammed and damaged in the early hours of Sunday, December 11. No entry was gained.

There was a theft from the scrapyard at Radfords Field Industrial Estate in Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

The thief climbed into the yard between Friday, December 9 and Monday, December 12 and batteries were stolen.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.