Woman suffers facial injuries after attack at Oswestry town centre pub

POLICE in Oswestry are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in the town last weekend.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was assault, on Sunday, December 11, between 1am and 1.15am and was standing near the dancefloor in the Boars Head public house in Willow Street.

She was approached by another woman and was assaulted, causing her to fall to the floor.

While on the floor the victim was then assaulted to her head, and the suspect then left the scene.

The victim sustained injuries to her face which required medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her early 20s, of a petite build, approximately 5'6" tall with brown hair.

She was described as looking 'natural' and not wearing a lot of make-up, and it's believed she was possibly wearing a ring on her right hand.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 623s of December, 12 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org