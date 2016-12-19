CCTV camera could get upgrade at Ellesmere's town hall

Councillors are considering upgrading the CCTV camera which covers a busy area of Ellesmere.

The clerk to Ellesmere Town Council, Mandy Evans told members that it would cost £2,180 to install a 360 degree HD camera at the town hall.

She said: “At the moment the camera only points in one direction and looks up Grange Road,” she said. “The police do occasionally come and move it but with a 360 degree camera the police could control it and move it remotely from the office.”

But Councillor Stacy Thornton suggested the council look to install a second camera instead of upgrading to a 360 degree one.

“Can we be clear that this is a better investment before we go ahead with it because the new camera will still only point in one direction at any one time,” he said.

“We will be no better off with a 360 degree camera because it might not necessarily be pointing where we need it to. We will be achieving nothing.

“It seems to me that it’s a better investment to get a second camera that points in a second direction. If you want to increase the scope you need to increase the cameras.”

The clerk has been asked to cost up a second CCTV camera and report back at the next town council meeting in January.