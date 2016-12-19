Only ‘exceptional’ individuals should be made honorary freepersons of Oswestry, says councillor

Only ‘exceptional’ individuals should be made honorary freepersons of Oswestry, a councillor has said.

Councillor Alan Davis said although only one is made one during each council term, it should still be given only when it is right.

He added: “It should be for something exceptional and not every year.

“I agree it should be every four years, but even then it should be for only the most exceptional individuals.”

Following a review of the awards, members of the town council agreed the criteria for electing a freeperson should be extended to include those who live outside Oswestry but have made a “demonstrable difference” to the town.