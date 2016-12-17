Chirk 105-year-old woman shares secret of long life... and it's not what you would expect

A woman celebrating her 105th birthday has shared the secret to a long life – and it’s not what you might expect!

Rita Evans marked her birthday yesterday with a party at Chirk Court care home and says hard work and using carbolic soap have helped get her this far.

Mrs Evans, who has 10 grandchildren, 15-great grandchildren and nine great-great- grandchildren, enjoyed a visit from mayor of Wrexham, Cllr John Pritchard, to celebrate the occasion.

Born on December 15, 1911, in Swansea in South Wales, Rita was adopted at the age of three-months-old to a childless couple and moved with her parents to Mid Wales.

Eighteen-months later, her mum gave birth to her sister Eileen.

Rita went to work as a parlour maid when she was 14-years-old.

She left after two years and worked for a dentist looking after his children for three years before going back into domestic service until she got married at 21.

Rita met her husband Gwyn and was married in 1932. She went to live in the Rhondda Valley with Gwyn’s family.

While living in South Wales, the couple had two children – eldest daughter Iris who died in 1990 and her eldest son Dereck, who died in the year 2000.

Gwyn and Rita and their two children left the Rhondda as the mines were closing.

They moved to North Wales where Gwyn had a job as a miner at Black Park pit and the family lived in a terraced house in Black Park, Chirk.

Rita and Gwyn had two more children – son Keith and daughter Marian.

The pit closed in Black Park and Gwyn went to work for McAlpines. They moved to Church View in Chirk in 1955 and sadly Gwyn passed away in 1963.

Rita moved to Chirk Green in 1964 where she made many friends.

She played bingo in the Stute Chirk Green and worked for Lady Trevor for many years at Brynkinalt Hall in Chirk until she was 72.

All the children in her care called Rita ‘Nanny Evans’.

She later moved to Highfields and lived there for many years but, due to minor disabilities, she now lives at Chirk Court care home.

She has lived there for almost seven years.

Rita loves to participate in games, bingo and loves a singalong.

Lisa Johnson, manager at the care home, added: “Mrs Evans is a lovely lady and very much part of the Chirk Court family. We’re delighted to be able to share this special day with her.”