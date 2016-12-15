Oswestry cleaner stole £34,000 worth of jewellery from home of her disabled employer

A cleaner stole jewellery worth thousands of pounds from the home of her disabled employer, a court has heard.

Caroline Carkeet-James took a custom-made white gold and diamond engagement ring – believed to be worth £27,000 – from the house in a village near Oswestry, while the owners were on holiday.

She is said to have stolen various items of jewellery worth a total of £34,000, which she later sold for just £130 at a market.

At Telford Magistrates’ Court, Carkeet-James, 46, pleaded guilty to theft between September 20 and 26 this year.

However, the defendant disputes the value of the commissioned engagement ring and District Judge Nigel Cadbury adjourned sentence until January 4 for further inquiries to be made about the value of the jewellery.

Carkeet-James, of Summerfield Close, Oswestry, was allowed conditional bail.

Abigail Hall, prosecuting, said the defendant was employed as a cleaner and had access to the property to feed the cat while her employers were away.

“She had previously worked for them years ago and was hired again in the summer this year for two hours a week,” she said.

Miss Hall said a few days after the couple returned from holiday they found the engagement ring and other jewellery was missing.

“There was no sign of forced entry and the only other person with access to the property was the defendant” she said.

Miss Hall said the police were called but a search of the defendant’s home did not uncover any of the goods.

As officers checked the defendant’s finances, she had apologised and said she was ‘sorry’ and said she recalled taking an emerald and diamond ring and a signet ring with no stones, but had no recollection of other items.