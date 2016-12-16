Cheshire Home holds Festive Market

CHRISTMAS has come to Dolywern with a festive market held at the Leonard Cheshire Home.

The celebration last weekend raised £1,050 and featured a range of stalls, a raffle and activities involving residents at the home based in the Ceiriog Valley.

Ken Skates, AM for Clwyd South was on hand and even won a raffle prize.

He said: “I was delighted to open the Christmas market at Dolywern and it was great to see so many people in attendance supporting the charity.

“The staff and fundraising team do a fantastic job for a wonderful cause, and it was a pleasure to be involved.”

Sylvia Jones, volunteer co-ordinator and activities organiser at the home, added: “The Christmas Market went very well, it was a lovely day and a really good fundraiser.

“The residents had a fantastic time.”

The centre provides support and nursing care for up to 30 physically disabled adults with complex needs.