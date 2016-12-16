Ellesmere shoppers help foodbank charity

Shoppers at Tesco in Ellesmere have donated more than 2,000 meals for people in need this winter.

The biggest ever Neighbourhood Food Collection took place in store between November 28 and December 3 in partnership with foodbank charity, The Trussell Trust.

Community champion for the Ellesmere branch, Kirsty Gerrard said: “With the support of Ellesmere Primary School, Derwen College and the great volunteers from foodbank, we managed to donate a fantastic 63 trays of food which totalled 2,326 meals.

“We beat last year’s collection total which is great and as the community champion it makes me feel really proud of our generous community.”

Since the Neighbourhood Food Collection launched in 2012, the equivalent of more than 38 million meals have been donated to people in need by generous Tesco customers.

David McAuley CEO at The Trussell Trust said: “For families already managing tight budgets winter is often the hardest time of year. Every December Trussell Trust foodbanks meet people who have been hit by something unavoidable, like redundancy or illness, and are facing Christmas unable to afford food.

“New foodbank statistics suggest foodbank use could double in the lead up to Christmas. We’re very grateful for the donations of Tesco shoppers, colleagues and volunteers – your generosity will help stop hunger this Christmas.”