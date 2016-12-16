Make sure you have your say on Future Fit

Oswestry’s mayor has called on people in the town and surrounding areas to have their say when the Future Fit programme goes out to consultation.

Councillor Paul Milner, who has led calls for a single countywide A&E department to be based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – supported by urgent care centres in towns such as Oswestry – made the call last week.

It comes after health officials backed the redesign proposal and not to have the A&E unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

This, in turn, has led to Telford & Wrekin Council pursuing legal action.

Cllr Milner said: “I am disappointed it is going to now be mid-2017 for consultation now that Telford & Wrekin has decided to go down the legal route.

“I understand the arguments but the A&E department should stay in Shrewsbury.

“Hopefully, this proposal will now go ahead and the main A&E will be at the Royal Shrewsbury.

“I think the residents want to know where they stand and they have some reassurances now – and I urge people to take part in the consultation when it launches.”

Meanwhile, other town councillors have slammed the waste of public money throughout the process, calling on health bosses behind Future Fit to begin the consultation as soon as possible.

Councillor Duncan Kerr said it was “a complete mess” and that the money should be spent on care.

He added: “I am disappointed that we have spent this much public money and now it is going to on for another year.

“I think it is a very poor show and worry this is going to go on and on and undermine confidence.”

Councillor Sandy Best added: “We have already told them what we want – we have made that clear. So why waste more money on consultation?”