Magical history of Whittington Castle brought to life by school pupils

The magical history of Whittington Castle has been brought to life by primary school pupils.

Pupils from the Wilfred Owen School in Shrewsbury have been working on a project to install QR codes at the castle – a barcode which can be scanned by visitors to reveal a story or animation.

Deputy head Katie Wilcox said: “The pupils’ aim has been to find the magic of the past from the castle and then to find a way to share it with visitors.

“The children decided to communicate that magic through QR codes which have been set up at the castle.”

Each code links to an animation which tells the myths and stories believed to be linked the castle, such as the story of Dick Whittington, the last dragon of Wales and a mysterious suit of armour recovered from the moat.

The QR codes are displayed on seven signs which will be a permanent feature which visitors can scan and link to the children’s own website.

Castle manager Sue Ellis said the feature was something different for visitors to enjoy.

“The children came to look around the castle and were inspired by what they saw,” she said.

“They wanted to create a lasting legacy and they created it all themselves.”