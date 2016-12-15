Special Olympians net 53 Foundation gifts

SPECIAL Olympics North Shropshire has been presented with new sports equipment by The 53 Foundation.

The equipment includes a new competition standard table tennis table, plus net and bats and competition standard boccia balls.

The group, which has almost 50 members, meets at Oswestry Leisure Centre, Moreton Hall School and The Venue, Park Hall, and is currently working towards the Special Olympics Great Britain National Games to be held in Sheffield during August 2017.

Brian Johnson, chairman, said: “We are very grateful to The 53 Foundation charity for providing the table tennis table and boccia balls which is much appreciated by our athletes.”

The 53 Foundation was formed last year by Amy Hughes – the Oswestry endurance athlete who in 2014 ran 53 marathons in 53 consecutive days – with Dave Keighley to enable active opportunities for people with disabilities.

Brian invites anyone interested in attending a trial session in any of the sports provided or to become a volunteer to help with the group to contact him on 01691 657370 or by emailing him at environmentalbrian34@gmail.com

RIGHT: Pictured at the presentation are, from left, Nigel Keighley, trustee of the 53 Foundation, with his grandson Dylan, Michael Matoni, Gwilym Jones, Gavin Ryan, Stephen Gallagher, Felicity Crenery, Rachel Thomas, Alex Edmonds and head coach

Graham Poole, and front, David Holland, Darren Roberts and Ben Waldron.