Mannequin challenge in Llanfyllin!

A craze that is taking the world by storm has made a stop-off in Llanfyllin.

Students and staff at the town’s high school took part in the mannequin challenge – which sees people freeze mid-pose before being filmed – in aid of Children in Need.

And in doing so they have raised £800 and found fame on the internet.

It was organised by deputy headteacher Llyr Thomas.

Dave Humphreys, who filmed the challenge, said: “It was aimed to highlight what we were doing for Children In Need.

The footage, which is nearly three minutes long, begins in the school foyer before travelling through corridors lines with pupils of all ages, interspersed with staff.

When the craze first began many of the mannequins – which have included pets - were filmed on their own, but it has become a growing trend for those behind the camera to make their way around a property and film a whole family, club or workplace.

The video is available on the school’s YouTube challenge and has had around 4,000 views.