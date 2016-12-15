Ellesmere Rangers Football Club plans given cash boost

A cash donation from a regional builder will help Ellesmere Rangers Football Club put the finishing touches to its new clubhouse.

The club has spent the past three years raising money to provide the new facility along with upgraded changing rooms, a new referees room, medical room and new toilets, together with disabled access.

Thanks to a £750 donation from Persimmon Homes, they will now be able to provide the finishing touches to the project.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands donated the money through its Community Champions scheme, which was launched last year. The builder chose the centre to be one of two groups picked every month to receive a match-funding donation.

Margaret Edge, spokeswoman for the club, said: “We have worked tirelessly to raise the money and obtain grants for this project and we are now on the final leg of the journey.

“We have completed the build and the fittings and we have a lot of groups that want to use the facility. The only thing we now need is items for the kitchen, such as a crockery and pots and pans.

“We cannot thank Persimmon Homes enough for their support as this really will be the icing on the cake for our new clubhouse.”

Stephen Cleveley, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, which is currently building in Ellesmere at Waterside View, added: “This is a great new facility for the football club and local community and just the kind of grassroots project that we like to support.”

Permisson Homes are now inviting entries for the next round of the Community Champions scheme.

To nominate and find out more visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity