Chirk stay in the hunt for honours

Welsh National League Premier Division

Coedpoeth United 0,

Chirk AAA 2

Chirk AAA stayed in the hunt for honours as they recorded the perfect away win at Coedpoeth on Saturday.

The AAA’s continued their recent great form with the win, where, on a sticky pitch, Chirk dominated proceedings but failed to break down the stubborn Coedy defence until the second period.

And it was former Coedpoeth man Matty Thomas who broke the deadlock with some silky skills inside the area before firing home from close range to put The Colliers ahead on the hour mark.

More chances were to follow but the Coedy keeper was in inspired form and kept Chirk out with some super saves until Nicky Williams sealed the points in the closing minutes.

The win left Chirk in third place, 12 points behind Queens Park in top spot, but with games in hand to close the gap.

n Chirk AAA’s are on their travels again this Saturday as they travel to Cefn Albion, for a 2pm kick off.