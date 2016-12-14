Setback to FC Oswestry Town's play-off hopes

Hallmark Security League First Division

Prestwich Heys 5, FC Oswestry Town 2

FC Oswestry Town’s play-off hopes took a hit when they lost heavily to Manchester-based side Prestwich Heys.

Goals from Jack Harris and Matthew Jones initially brought Town level before the hour, but a Paul Tierney hat-trick for the hosts sealed the win.

Town were looking for a sixth straight win, but were under the cosh from the outset, and Dominic Slaven put the hosts ahead on 35 minutes.

Oswestry failed to clear a corner and Slaven rifled a shot low into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Two minutes later Heys doubled their lead – Daniel White broke into the box and the Heys midfielder rounded Richard Cowderoy before calmly rolling the ball into the far corner of the net.

However, Oswestry showed why they have rapidly climbed the table as with their first attack of note they pulled one back in the 42nd minute.

A break down the left saw the ball played in low and Jones steered home.

Town carried that momentum into the second half and in the 55th minute they levelled, when possession was won on halfway the ball was quickly worked to Harris and he went through to round Danny Taberner and slot home.

However, parity didn’t last long as Tierney grabbed his first a minute later, before completing his treble with goals in the 81st and 85th minutes respectively.

Town boss Michael Barton said: “We were poor from start to finish.

“In this League you have to compete every game – there’s no hiding place.”

Experienced keeper Cowderoy, who was in fine form, added: “This was a wake up call for us.

“Results have been great of late, but it shows that in this league, you can’t take your eyes off the next game.

“If we keep working hard in training on our shape and responsibilities, then we’ll definitely bounce back.”

n Town face third-placed Charnock Richard at The Venue on Saturday, kick off at 3pm.