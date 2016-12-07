Off-form FC Oswestry Town still hold play-off place

Hallmark Security League First Division

FC Oswestry 2 Cheadle Town 1

FC Oswestry Town boss Michael Barton is remaining cautious about his side’s play-off chances, but admitted he’s been pleased by their progress.

Town made it five from five after beating Cheadle Town with goals from Bredon Price and David Hartshorn, in front a 58-strong crowd.

Barton believes his charges failed to hit their standards, but was delighted with the overall result.

“It was a great win considering we didn’t play well at all,” said Barton. “But winning when we don’t play well is a good sign.

“We couldn’t get our style of play going and had to dig deep to win.

“We need to take each game as it comes now and see where it takes us but we have given ourselves something to aim for going forward.

Cheadle travelled in good spirits from last weekend’s draw at leaders Whitchurch Alport, from who Town had signed Dan Tinsley, and he went straight into the starting 11.

However, he picked up a knock very early on in the game and had to be replaced by eventual match winner Hartshorn.

Chances came for both sides in the first half but defences and goalkeepers were in good form. Oswestry struggled to get their football going and Cheadle were on top for most of the half.

However, Town started the second half with a bang; Price was sent clear by skipper Jack Harris and finished well one-on-one with the keeper on 52 minutes.

But Cheadle continued to push and got their equaliser four minutes later after Town failed to deal with a long ball into the penalty area and Michael Sherrington smashed home from 12 yards out.

But parity only lasted 11 minutes as Oswestry got the winner from a trademark Matty Jones right wing cross as Hartshorn beat his marker to head home at the near post.

Oswestry move into the play-off places.