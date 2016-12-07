Oswestry Eagles' eyes on silverware

NORTH MIDS VASE

Shrewsbury 16

Oswestry 27

Oswestry finally found that winning feeling as they made the short trip up the A5 to Shrewsbury to claim a well-earned cup victory.

The Eagles were able to blood new players and they worked hard to stand up to Shrewsbury’s big pack, but still gave needless penalties away.

New boy Andrew Aiono showed superb skills along with centre Andy Merrett, cutting through the Shrewsbury defence looking for his men to follow him and penetrate the Shrewsbury line.

Ryan Sorrell and scrum-half Nick Clay both excelled, creating quick ball from the ruck before the ball found its way to devastatingly quick winger Tom Dickson for a try, which went unconverted.

However, they soon conceded a penalty from sloppy defending, which Shrewsbury kicked, but the Eagles’ new-found confidence was not found to be wanting under testing conditions.

Captain, Andy Smith, urged his men on to work harder and penetrate the Shrewsbury defence; again and again rucks and mauls moved Oswestry nearer to the try line.

And it proved fruitful, as Dickson grabbed his and Oswestry’s second of the match to give them a 10-3 half-time lead.

The Eagles, now with a new confidence not seen in the first half of this season started to outpace the Shrewsbury men, holding the big pack steady.

Oswestry took advantage as Shrewsbury were reduced to 14 for 10 minutes, with big number eight Rich Owen bulldozing his way through the defence to score, but again, no conversion.

However, Oswestry's ill-discipline reared its head again, with two men sent from the field within minutes of each other, but they soon re-affirmed their lead after Merret scored to make it 22-13.

The Eagles struggled to avoid giving penalties away, which kept Shrewsbury in the game at 22-16, but giant Luca Owen Youens made sure of passage to the next round when he scored after a powerful run.

n Matt Colee was named man-of-the-match, and Oswestry return to league action this week away to Widnes with renewed hope.

n Meanwhile, Oswestry Seconds are at home to Macclesfield.