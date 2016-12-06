No let-up - we want to win every game

After securing their spot in the Welsh Cup fourth round, The New Saints boss Craig Harrison has insisted the tune hasn’t changed at The Venue for the next month – win every game.

Saints eventually powered past Newtown AFC on Saturday with three second-half goals.

They will now face lower-league opposition in Llanelli at home, which will be played over the weekend of January 27 to 29.

The cup win made it 22 out of 22 this season – and with two victories to add from last season, it means the Saints are on a run of 24 wins.

But Harrison won’t be letting up on his players who, he believes, are matching his winning mentality.

“Our target until the end of the year is to win every game – nothing changes,” said Harrison. “Even if we hit 30 games, I still want to win them all and nothing will change that.

“This extra winning mentality is something I would like to think I’ve brought to TNS. Don’t get me wrong, they’ve always been winners and collected trophies. But this is about not taking our foot off the pedal, and not having a day’s rest when you’re working in training.

“The training week is structured around the next game and if they work hard in that they get a rest.

“The players and staff are never like ‘oh, we’ll just get through training’ – there’s a purpose to it and every session has intensity to it.

“Our games have intensity to them and the lads get time off in the week if they work hard.

“I can’t remember a time – and I really don’t want to tempt fate here – when I went into the dressing room after the game and told the lads I didn’t think they worked hard enough out there.

“That’s testimony to their work ethic and attitude. Hopefully they’ve picked up my will to win and that’s rubbed off on their own will to win, no matter whether we’re playing a team below us in the league or in the Champions League.”

Harrison admitted his side will be huge favourites for the tie against Llanelli, who have ex-Swansea City star Lee Trundle in their ranks this season.

He added: “Llanelli are a different kettle of fish to Newtown – we’re at home and we’re massive favourites. They’re two leagues below us and when we’re at home we’re always massive favourites, even against teams in our league.

“But we won’t take that for granted, and I’ll take the opportunity to go and watch them.

“We don’t want to be victims of a major upset – no-one wants that on their CV. If our performance isn’t good enough and we don’t deserve to win, then that’s our own problem. If we look after ourselves, we’ll be fine.”

