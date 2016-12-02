Cardiff's Met's Cyncoed Campus set to host TNS's Nathaniel MG cup final

Published date: 02 December 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

THE NEW Saints will travel to Cardiff for their first chance of silverware after the venue for the Nathaniel MG Cup was confirmed. 

TNS, who are defending the cup, will face Barry Town at Cardiff Met's Cyncoed Campus on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

It will be the first of four potential trophies the Saints are targeting, with the league title a probability, the Irn-Bru Cup in the last-four stage and the Welsh Cup too.

Iwan Griffith will be the man in the middle along with JB Roberts and John Hughes as his assistant referees and Huw Jones taking up the fourth official duties.

  • See full story in the Advertizer

 

Featured Businesses

    View all adverts