Oswestry tennis side celebrates promotion

Oswestry Tennis Club’s second team has secured promotion for the second year running.

The side went into their final autumn league fixture of the season against Wollerton Tennis Club’s first team knowing that winning maximum eight points would seal the group title and promotion to Group Three alongside Wem, but a loss would propel the Wollerton team to promotion in place of Oswestry.

The first pair of captain Gary Edwards and Speth Cumpston took no prisoners in defeating the Wollerton first pair in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 while the second pair of Saffron Rainey and Carolyn Yates were equally successful also in straight sets 7-6, 6-3. In the crucial reverse rubbers both Oswestry pairings were equally dominant in recording victories and so achieved the targeted eight points to clinch the group title and promotion.

The third team are currently sitting at the top of their group with an unassailable lead with one result yet to come in so they too have gained a second successive promotion.

With Oswestry’s fifth team getting top spot and automatic promotion at their first attempt, the first team holding their own in the elite group at the top of the league and the fourth team just missing out on promotion by one set this has been an exceptional season for the tennis club.