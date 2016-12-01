Clarke to lead Oswesty's promotion bid

Robbie Clarke will captain Oswestry Cricket Club’s first team as they bid to regain their place in Division One of the Birmingham League next season.

The 22-year-old all-rounder, currently at university in Swansea, was elected at the club’s annual meeting on Sunday, and becomes one of the youngest captains in the club’s history.

Clarke will replace Jonathan Miles, who has left the area. Former skipper Mark Robinson will be vice-captain.

“Robbie is a player with plenty of Minor Counties experience with Shropshire, and he is very enthusiastic about taking on the captaincy,” said Oswestry chairman Mike Robinson. “I’m sure he’ll do a great job, and he’ll always have Mark there if he needs any advice.”

Clarke is the brother of Worcestershire and England Lions ace Joe, and two other siblings – Ollie and Xavier – will also feature in the club’s first team next season.

Xavier will be flying out to Sri Lanka with the England Schools Under-16 squad in the new year.

Oswestry Seconds will be led next year by Jonny Davies, and his vice-captain is Luke Jones.

The third team skipper is yet to be decided, while Allan Morris will continue to lead the Fourths. Keith Sadler is vice-captain.

Long-serving treasurer Andrew Leggatt stood down at the meeting, and was made a life-member of the club. Phil Inch was elected as his successor.

The rest of the executive committee was re-elcted en bloc.