TNS have sights on Celtic record

Craig Harrison believes his record-breaking TNS side still have more targets in their sights – including a 13-year-old British record of 25 wins set by Scottish giants Celtic.

The Saints set a new Welsh record of 16 consecutive wins from the start of the season last Friday, and are straight back in action tonight aiming to make it 17 from 17 away to Rhyl.

And Harrison (right), while still reminding his players to remain focused, isn’t ruling out an assault on the British record, but admits he is aware how difficult the challenge will be to keep the run going.

“I said to the players that Celtic’s record is there, so let’s see if we can go and break that as well,” he said.

“It’s not the be-all-end-all, and I won’t obsess about it, but you want to tackle each game as it comes.

“You don’t want to look too far in advance because you’ll get caught out with the here and now.

“There’s no reason why we can’t talk about it as long as we concentrate on the next game coming up, which is the most important one.

“Nobody could question our will to win, and the drive our squad have got. All the games we’ve won on the bounce shows that.

“But at some point, I’m sure we’ll get beaten – that’s football. You’ve got to accept that, but I know everyone will give everything to stop that happening.

“It would have to be a crazy, special season to go undefeated, but to win all the games is something to only dream of.”

TNS head to the coast tonight, and Harrison is warning his players not to take their foot off the pedal.

He added: “We want to win tonight, more so than I did on Friday.

“I would be very upset if we didn’t go to Rhyl tonight and not win the game. We’ve got very good players who have always turned up in big games.

“I don’t want to be associated with getting to a certain point and the job’s done and great we’re having a party. Even when we’ve won the league with a few games to go, I’ve wanted to win those last games until the end of the season.

“I don’t want tonight to be ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’.”