Chirk through to last 16 of Welsh Trophy

Welsh Trophy Round Four

Radnor Valley 1 Chirk AAA 3

Chirk, the 2014 finalists, reached the last 16 of this season’s Welsh Trophy with a tremendous 3-1 away win at Radnor.

It was Joe Roberts on his comeback after injury that got Chirk on their way but Radnor hit back to make it 1-1.

Leading scorer Matty Thomas scored a cracker on the hour to restore Chirk’s lead and Tom Freeman sealed the win with a late third.

Chirk AAA play Saltney Town at home on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Welsh National League

Reserve Division

Chirk AAA 4 Saltney Town 4

Chirk were fortunate to earn a share of the spoils after they squandered a 3-1 lead at a late stage of the game to end up drawing 4-4 with visiting Saltney Town.

A collective lapse in concentration and some slack play from the hosts allowed Saltney to take a 4-3 lead only for Ryan Leightwood to snatch a dramatic equaliser in the last minute to rescue a point.

Shaun Morris, Caleb Davies and Billy Nash had scored Chirk’s earlier goals.

The Reserves are at Cefn Druids Reserves on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2pm.