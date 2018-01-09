Oswestry Film Society announce their seventh season

Oswestry Film Society have announced their seventh season of exciting films showing at Oswestry’s community cinema, Kinokulture.

The society is showing films on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from January to April, starting on January 16 with My Cousin Rachel, last years acclaimed Daphne Du Maurier adaptation starring Rachel Weisz.

Michael Hudson from Oswestry Film Society said: “Our sixth season was the busiest yet, and our seventh has seven films with something for everyone.

“We have the smash hit US comedy The Big Sick, and animated drama in Loving Vincent. Bill Nighy stars in the Victorian murder mystery The Limehouse Golem, and we are especially proud to be featuring the new Dr Who, Jodie Whittaker, in the wonderful Adult Life Skills.

“Everyone’s favourite French actor Omar Sy also appears in Chocolat, the story of the circus clown who took Paris by storm in the 1890s.

“There is a strong emphasis on homegrown talent with four British films in our schedule.”

A season ticket covering all seven films costs just £21 and on the door tickets are available at £6 per film.

“Buying a season ticket means you get a guaranteed seat for each film for just £3, that’s even cheaper than streaming them at home, and much more sociable!”

The film society was founded in 2015 by a bunch of local film enthusiasts. It is run by volunteers on a non-profit basis.

For more information about the society, to view trailers and buy tickets, visit the website at www.oswestryfilmsociety.com