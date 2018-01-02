Rhydycroesau Panto is back for another year

It’s that time of the year again, when the shining stars of Rhydycroesau take part in the annual pantomime.

After last year’s success of Dracula, Rhydycroesau Pantomime present this year’s performance of A Christmas Carol.

Writen and directed by Elspeth Carr, a village local and a seasoned performer of past pantomimes, this is a musical based on the much-loved family classic A Muppet’s Christmas Carol.

Jonathan Jones, who is performing in the pantomime, said: “It’s great that Elspeth has chosen to direct and write the play. She is used to being on stage and this year chosen to work behind the scenes – she knows how we all work and it’s created a great production.”

The cast covers a wide variety of ages, with the youngest in single figures and the eldest in their 80s.

“That creates a performance that has something for everyone to enjoy,” said Jonathan.

Performances begin on Friday and take place every Friday and Saturday in January and the first weekend of February. Performances start at 7.30pm at Rhydycroesau Village Hall.

There is also a matinee on Sunday, January 21 at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, available from Park Avenue Stories, opposite the Fire Station, or on 01691 652524.

“The pantomime extends the Christmas period and gives people something to look forward to after all the festivities,” added Jonathan.