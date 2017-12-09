Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Theatre Severn

DON’T miss this year’s classic Christmas pantomime at Theatre Severn – where the whole family will be able to enjoy Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, the hilarious Brad Fitt and the legendary Eric Smith from BBC Radio Shropshire.

Once again, the show will be written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the same team behind last year’s smash hit, Cinderella.

Snow White and the Severn Dwarfs is proving to be the most popular pantomime ever staged at Theatre Severn. Tickets are selling faster than ever before, with more than half sold already.

So why not treat your family to a Christmas day out to enjoy the festive production and really get in the Christmas spirit.

Performances take place six days a week at different times throughout the day, from now until Sunday, January 7.

Tickets range from £12-£24, depending on where you sit. Capacity regulations, every person attending must be allocated a seat within the auditorium and issued with a ticket, including all children under two years.

To book tickets, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or ring the Box Office on 01743 281281.