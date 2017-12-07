Shropshire actress makes her stage debut

A Shropshire actress is making her stage debut this weekend as the leading lady in fairytale pantomime - Snow White.

Megan Ashley, from Wem, is currently rehearsing for the pantomime, which starts its run at the Stiwt Theatre in Rhos near Wrexham this Saturday, December 9.

She will be sharing the stage with Eastenders’ Tony Discipline, who is starring as Prince Charming, and Big Brother’s Mark Byron, who is playing the Fairy Godfather.

Speaking ahead of the curtain going up, the 22-year-old recent drama school graduate said she is excited to be making her stage and pantomime debut.

She said: “I’m so excited for the run to get started now, we’ve been in rehearsals all week and it’s been going brilliantly.

“All of the cast are wonderful, they’ve been so supportive of me. It’s a privilege to work alongside such talented and experienced people and we’re having a great laugh along the way. Pantomime is all about having fun and getting everyone in the mood for Christmas, that’s our aim anyway! I’m confident we’ll do it. ”

Megan, who attended Thomas Adams Secondary School and college in Wem, has had a passion for performing since a young age.

“I’ve performed ever since I can remember in various primary and secondary school shows. I attended Thomas Adams Secondary school and it was always my dream to go to a top drama school, so when I got onto the musical theatre course at The Guildford School of Acting in Surrey it was just amazing!

“I feel so lucky now that my first professional job since graduating in summer is one so close to home!”

Originally the role of Snow White was due to be played by Oswestry’s Charlotte Knowles, however due to a change of schedule, Megan successfully auditioned for the role and was cast.

Snow White at the Stiwt Theatre runs from this Saturday, December 9 until December 31.

Tickets for the pantomime are selling at a record rate, so to avoid disappointment, book now at: www.stiwt.com