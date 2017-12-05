Christmas comes to Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre

It always feels close to Christmas when the local school choirs arrive to sing at Oswestry Visitor and Information Centre.

This year they are hosting four choirs, Kinnerley School on December 8, Woodside on December 11, Llangedwyn on December 12 and Holy Trinity on December 14..

All the concerts start at 11am and last for about half an hour. Entry is free and as many as possible are encouraged to attend as the children always look forward to these events.

There are also the Clef Hangers singing on December 20 at 1.30pm.

There is also plenty to cast your eye over at the Centre – why not browse through the Christmas craft shop for locally made gifts including slate pictures, pottery, fairy doors, colourful pictures by Ann Easthope, woodturning, handmade cards and gift tags ironware, honey and much more.

Take time to enjoy a seasonal treat in the coffee shop with mulled wine and mince pies.

The Oswestry Visitor and Information Centre is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm. Call 01691 662753 for more details.