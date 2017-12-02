Local town's panto group to perform Cinderella

A local town’s theatre society are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a performance of Cinderella.
Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society, also known as RATS, are proud to perform the pantomime from Wednesday, December 6 through to Saturday, December 9 at Ruyton Village Hall.
The performances start at 7.30pm nightly with a matinee show starting at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children and consessions. Tickets are available from Cafe Eleven in the village, RATS Facebook page, via email on cnd998@hotmail.co.uk or phone 01939 260998.
Go and join RATS to enjoy some family fun and to kick off the festive season. All they ask is make sure you clap, cheer and boo.
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on