Reggae comes to Oswestry

THE first Reggae, Dub, Ska and Ragga Jungle event to hit a venue in Oswestry in years is happening this weekend.

The finest local – and not-so – DJ’s will be playing a variety of music:

Headlining the night is Mystic Pulse, plus support from Dubble Vision, Digitally Mashed, The Vinylistas, General News and Ether

The event takes place on Saturday at the recently re-opened The Ironworks, in Church Street, Oswestry.

Doors open at 8pm and the night goes on until late, with entry to the venue £5 all night.

Expect a massive sound system from The Secret Sound System, as well as plenty of drinks promotions in a fully decorated venue including lights and lasers. There will also be lots of giveaways and more throughout the night.

There will donation buckets for local charity CHALK C.I.C, for anybody who wishes to donate to such a great cause.

As well as a whole range of genres of music, there will also be a Ital stall present during the event, selling the best in Ital food, which is of course, completely vegan and really tasty.

This is the first event to come to Oswestry for a long time, so why not head down, enjoy some good music and food, and donate a little to a local charity while you enjoy it.