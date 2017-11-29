Film your family Christmas cards in Oswestry this weekend

Families have the chance to record a personalised Christmas message this weekend.

Following on from last year’s successful Video Christmas Card promotion, which saw people record messages for family members who were serving in the armed forces, Gareth Thomas from Rocking Horse Studios has launched the campaign again.

This year will see families given the opportunity to record a personalised Christmas message for their loved ones, and Father Christmas will be on-hand to give presents to all the children who participate.

The cost will be £10 per family for a present and video message, which will be put onto DVD and also sent online.

There will also be mince pies, drinks and refreshments served by Country Markets to keep you warm.

The recordings take place on Friday, December 1 at Oswestry Memorial Hall during the Christmas Live event, which takes place from 6pm-10pm.