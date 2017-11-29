Christmas comes to Dolywern

It’s that time of year again – Leonard Cheshire Disability in Dolywern is hosting its annual Christmas Market.

Residents, staff and volunteers at Leonard Cheshire are looking forward to the Christmas market that takes place on Saturday, December 2 from 1.30pm until 4.30pm.

Go along and enjoy the afternoon, which will see the Mayor of Wrexham, Councillor John Pritchard and Mayoress Ann Pritchard opening the event.

There will be stalls, crafts, cakes and produce, as well as a tombola, a raffle with great prizes, bric-a-brac and festive refreshments.

Father Christmas will also make a special appearance with presents for children which he will hand out during the afternoon.