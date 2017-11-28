Let your imagination take flight with Peter Pan at Attfield Theatre

Winter is the best time of year to visit the theatre – keep out of the cold and settle down to watch local talent perform in a classic family favourite.

J M Barrie’s Peter Pan is coming to the Attfield Theatre in Oswestry this December, and is a perfect way to entertain the family all while keeping warm and doing something a little different.

Let yourself get lost in Neverland with Wendy, John and Michael as they meet fairies, lost boys, pirates and the natives; along with their cheeky guide, Peter Pan.

J M Barrie’s classic tale is a fantastic adventure for children and adults alike.

Faithful to the original story, join Barrie and Tinkerbell as they lead us through a magical world of possibility, and let your imagination take flight.

Directed by Liza Ashby, Peter Pan takes place from Monday, December 4 to Saturday, December 9 at the Attfield Theatre in the Guildhall, Oswestry.

Performances start at 7.45pm each night and tickets cost £8, available from the Box Office in the Guildhall, Oswestry on 01691 680222. The Box Office is open from 9.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Thursday and 9.00am to 4.30pm on a Friday.