The Haslington Hawkestra Folk Group visit Chirk

Fiddles at the ready as Celtic folk music heads to Chirk.

The Friends of Whitehurst Gardens are welcoming The Haslington Hawkestra Folk Group for a special fundraising night at The Brewery Suite in the Hand Hotel.

The evening will see Celtic folk music being played by a variety of instruments including fiddles, harps and guitars, as well as an opportunity to sing along to well-known folk songs.

Taking place on Saturday, November 25 at 7pm, visitors will be able to enjoy the fully licensed bar, as well as nibble on cakes and mince pies.

Tickets cost £5, available from committee members or on the door. All proceeds go towards the Friends of Whitehurst Gardens.

For more information contact Adrian on 07710558230 or email adrian.jones@drconsultants.co.uk