Events in Chirk this week

There’s a few events on in Chirk, that you wouldn’t want to miss out on…

Offa Events at Black Park Chapel

Offa Events who do amazing charitable works for The Lingen Davies Cancer Trust at Shrewsbury and Cancer Research proudly presents An Evening with the comic genius and poet Les Barker on Friday, November 24 at Black Park Chapel.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets costing £9 are available by emailing offaevents@aol.com or by calling 01691 650293.

Chirk Gardeners Club

Chirk Gardeners Club are delighted to be welcoming well known and award winning wild life photographer and author Michael Leach to their meeting which is taking place on Monday, November 27 at Chirk Parish Hall and at 7.15pm.

Michael’s talk will be entitled ‘The Natural History of Christmas’ and a warm welcome is given to all visitors who may wish to come along to this prestigious event.

Christmas Fair at St Mary’s Church

Christmas gifts and seasonal fare will be on hand at the Christmas Fair taking place at St Mary’s Church, Chirk on Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Father Christmas will be making an early appearance in his grotto ably assisted by Mother Christmas, an elf and a fairy!