Oscar Wilde Season will take place at Shrewsbury cinema

A THEATRE company are debuting their Oscar Wilde Season, which takes place AT Cineworld in Shrewsbury.

More2Screen has been appointed to distribute Classic Spring Theatre Company’s newly announced Oscar Wilde Season live to cinemas in the UK and Ireland, followed by a recorded roll-out internationally. The first of four plays by the Irish comic master, A Woman of No Importance, will be broadcast live on Tuesday, November 28.

Classic Spring is the new theatre company from Dominic Dromgoole, former artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe. The company’s first season is a year-long celebration of the late genius Wilde, one aiming to provide a much fuller picture of the man and the artist, revealing this much-loved but complex playwright as the brilliant renegade he was in his own time.

Dominic Dromgoole will personally direct the first play, A Woman of No Importance, starring Olivier Award-winning actor Eve Best as Mrs Arbuthnot and BAFTA-nominated Anne Reid as Lady Hunstanton, alongside Eleanor Bron and William Gaunt.

Christine Costello, CEO, More2Screen said: “We’re completely delighted to be appointed as the theatrical distributor for this exciting theatre project. There’s a huge appetite for live theatre broadcasts from London’s West End and the Oscar Wilde Season will be a very strong offering to our cinema partners for their 2017-18 programme.”

Dominic Dromgoole, artistic director of Classic Spring, said: “Oscar Wilde was a lover of the modern in all its forms, and I’m sure the idea that his plays could now be broadcast live to so many people, in so many places, would have delighted him. We are very pleased that these glorious plays are going to reach an even wider audience and have life beyond their runs in the West End.”

Tickets are available at www.OscarWildeCinema.com