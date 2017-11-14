Jazz heads to Weston Clubhouse to raise money

PETE ALLEN and his Hot Five return to Weston Clubhouse once again – and this time they are bringing soloist Maggie Reeday with them.

Maggie Reeday is one of the country’s finest singers and has worked in both television and radio over the years, with some of the greatest international musicians – one particular highlight being singing at the London Palladium in front of the Queen Mother.

Maggie’s style is unique, as she not only portrays some of the great jazz standards, but her smokey voice lends itself beautifully to the more soulful Latin and blues songs. She has appeared in Ronnie Scotts four times with the fabulous Bateman Brother’s Louise Armstrong tribute band, as well as the Jazz Cafe with Digby Fairweather.

She has a wealth of knowledge of tunes and styles to accommodate all occasions, and is highly regarded by her peers. She is also well known for her engaging style with the audience, and is one not to be missed.

Pete Allen and Maggie Reeday will be performing at Weston Clubhouse on Friday, November 17 from 7.30pm.

A roast dinner and dessert is also available to pre-order from the clubhouse for the night. A two-course meal costs £12.95 and three courses cost £15.95. Ring 01691 671812 to order.

For tickets for the evening, contact Jan on 01691 661980 or Maggie on 01691 830868. Tickets cost £15 and all proceeds go to Macmillan Nurses Cancer Fund.