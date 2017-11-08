West Felton pupils join Orthopaedic Male Voice Choir for Remembrance concert

Children from West Felton Primary School and the Orthopaedic Male Voice Choir will take part in a concert organised by the West Felton branch of the Royal British Legion to open their Remembrance weekend.

This annual event brings together all generations to remember and commemorate the sacrifices made by those in all conflicts.

Andy Young, chairman of the choir, said: “We are privileged and honoured to take part in this concert, and especially look forward to the contribution made by the children from the school.

“With so many conflicts under way around the world, it is important we take time to remember the sacrifices made by millions of people to protect the freedom and integrity of countries and cultures around the world.”

The concert will be held in the West Felton Village Hall on Friday, November 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets, which cost £6, are available from West Felton School, the Village Shop or through John Hanmer on 01691 610629. Tickets will also be available on the door.

All proceeds will benefit the Poppy Appeal.