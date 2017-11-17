Henlle Golf Club celebrates another successful year

It has been another top year for golfers at Henlle Park – and the signs are that next summer will be even better.

This season drew to a close with the annual presentations and with a healthy membership, most competitions were keenly contested.

Ralph Tomley, the owner and president, looked back on a successful 12 months.

“We have 45 new members this year, the course is looking fantastic and the greens, which were built to USGA specifications, are coping very well with the weather,” he said.

Ralph’s family farmed the area up until 15 years ago, when the decision was made to turn the land into a golf course. Eight years ago, the impressive clubhouse was added.

Ralph added: “The clubhouse was an excellent addition as it allowed us to diversify. We now have two chefs and a cook and we can offer a popular Sunday carvery as well as cater for parties and functions.

“And although that has been welcome, nothing – and I mean, nothing – gets in the way of the golf.

“We’re a golf club first and we look after our members. We have five greenkeeepers ensuring the course is always in good condition, we have a thriving membership and very active ladies’ and junior sections.

“We’re keeping our subscriptions next year at this year’s level – £605 for full members and £505 for five-day memberships – and children or grandchildren of members can join for £10. We are very keen to look after young golfers here.”

2017 MAJOR WINNERS

Terry Dodd (Chirk Challenge): 1, Bill Mackenzie; 2, Matt Brown.

Anniversary Cup: 1, Alistair Wright & Matt Brown; 2, Colin Forsyth & Dave Evans

Lomax Shield: 1, Michael A Jones & Ian Harris; 2, Steve Ridge & D S Jones

John Osman Pairs: 1, John Price & Ian Roberts; 2, Michael A Jones & Roger Harris

Kelloggs Trophy: 1, Morgan Taylor; 2, George Hughes

Individual Winter KO: Ian Griffith

Pairs Winter KO: Brad Edwards & Morgan Taylor

Mixed Summer KO: Alun Jones & Sue Sims

Summer Pairs KO: Derek Scott & Graham Scott

Individual Summer KO: Michael A Jones