Eagles have their wings clipped as Oswestry beaten on the road at Orrell

Northern Division - South Lancs & Cheshire Division 2

Orrell 48

Oswestry 7

Oswestry travelled to the borders of Wigan for a tough clash against an in-form Orrell side but were well-beaten on the road.

The Eagles took the lead after tough early exhanges between both sides’ forwards as Oswestry were awarded a series of penalties following poor discipline in their ball handling, with a home player sin-binned for 10 minutes.

Thomas Henry Jones ran in a great try under the posts to make it 0-5 and Luca Owen-Youens stepped up and converted the try and added two points to the lead.

The Orrell supporters were silenced briefly but the score against the home side appeared to spur them on and from the restart started to attack Oswestry with a long kick into their half.

The kick was returned to the Orrell half but Orrell came back at Oswestry forcing a mistake, leading to a penalty in the visiting half and the hosts decided to run the ball quickly through the Oswestry defence scoring a try under the posts, which was converted for 7-7.

Orrell then took the lead when they turned the ball over twice as James Roberts and Max Charmley were both tackled before a pass out to the winger to run in a converted try to make it 14-7.

The numbers were evened up as the sin-binned player returned before Orrell stretched their lead with a penalty to make it 17-7 and the hosts added another converted try to make it 24-7 at half time.

Coach Kevin Whitehead tried to inspire his team to iron out some of the tackling mistakes and to keep things simple hoping that Oswestry would come out in the second half and start to put things right.

The passing at speed took its toll on Oswestry and gaps appeared that Orrell capitalised on running in a fourth try which was not converted to make it 29-7.

Oswestry continued to push hard for a foothold in the game but lost their discpline when Jones was shown a yellow card following scuffle between the players while Orrell ran in a fifth try, which was unconverted, to make it 34-7.

Nick Clay retired with a head injury and was replaced by Rory Kershaw and James Curtis came on for Liam Williams. Orrell were now rampant and ran straight back at Oswestry from the restart and scored another try in the corner which was converted making it 41-7.

A scrum was awarded to Orrell and Charmley had to leave due to a groin injury being replaced by Michael Keaveny. Before the scrum took place Jones returned to the game. Orrell won the scrum and ran in a try under the posts, which they converted making the score 48-7.

Man of the match was given to Hughes who was always kept busy with good tackles and spirited runs throughout the match.

Oswestry drop to ninth in the league with the same points as Wigan who will be coming to Oswestry on Saturday, January 20 with a 2.15pm kick off.

Meanwhile, the second XV were edged out in a tight encounter at home to Crewe & Nantwich 3 in the Halbro North West Leagues – Division 4 South.

The visitors came away with the win, beating the Eagles 24-22. On Saturday, they travel to Northwich Third XV.