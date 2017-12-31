FC Oswestry Town returning to winning ways as Chirk fall foul of the weather

FC Oswestry Town put their last-gasp Boxing Day derby defeat to Whitchurch Alport behind them on Friday night with a fine 2-0 home win over New Mills.

Town, who prior to the recent inclement weather had been on an outstanding run, were unlucky to lose to Alport, who scored in the 90th minute.

However, a Jack Harris finish on the quarter-hour mark was followed up by a Daniel Tinsley strike fine minutes from time to seal all three points.

The win leaves them just 10 points off Sandbach United in the last play-off spot and a good run in the second-half of the season could push the Park Hall men all the way.

On Saturday, they travel to Chadderton for a 3pm start.

Chirk AAA’s clash with Llay Welfare was postponed, with only one fixture in the programme surviving the weather.

On Saturday, they will host Buckley Town for a 2pm start at Holyhead Road while the reserves will travel to Mold Alexandra, also at 2pm.

Ellesmere Rangers’s home clash with Wednesfield fell foul of the weather and they will travel to Bilston Town Community on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.

St Martins picked up a fine 3-1 win on the road at Allscott, a win that leaves them in mid-table safety following a shaky start.

On Saturday, they host Newport Town at The Venue for a 3pm start.

The Shropshire Premier League clubs return to action on Saturday as Gobowen Celtic travel to Clee Hill United for a 2pm start while in Division One, table-topping St Martins Village will travel to Stoke Heath for a home fixture.