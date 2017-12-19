Weather hits local football again as very few games survive the rain and snow

Local football took the hit again last weekend as the weather came out on top with only Four Crosses seeing any action on Saturday.

JT Hughes Montgomeryshire League Divison One

Four Crosses 3

Caersws Reserves 0

As the majority of local fixtures were postponed, Foxen Manor proved once again a fantastic venue after some great work by the groundsman match.

Early on both sides looked equal as they battled in midfield, the odd slip and mistake here and there from both sides, who entered the half-time break with the deadlock unbroken.

The second half was similar to the first in a battle in tough condition but Caersws were on the back foot as Crosses played higher up the pitch.

Shin Miah, at wing back, found the ball at his feet outside the box. A jinxing run, foxing three defenders saw him break their back line, squaring for Ben Simms to slot home and take the lead.

Crosses soon doubled their lead as Caersws started to push forward chasing an equaliser, Crosses hit with a quality counter.

After passing from the back quickly, Jack Jones picked out a pinpoint pass into the feet of Simms who coolly slotted home his second.

Crosses secured the three points with a third goal as Simms added an assist to his fine display, squaring for Miah to hit home.

As the whistle went and a wonderful rainbow shadowed Foxen Manor, Crosses moved to equal points with the league leaders going into the Christmas break.

The rest of the league fell foul of the weather.

FC Oswestry Town’s clash with Sandbach United in the North West Counties league was called off because of a frozen pitch, leaving Town unable to add to their recent excellent form.

The Park Hall men head to Abbey Hulton United on Saturday (3pm) before attentions turn to Whitchurch Alport at home on Boxing Day.

In the Welsh National League (Wrexham Area), both Chirk AAA teams missed out, with the first team’s trip to fellow promotion rivals Rhostyllen called off while the reserves’s home clash with Mold Alex was also postponed.

Neither side have a game on Saturday, but the first team will travel to Llay Welfare on December 30 hoping to take advantage of any slip ups around them.

In the West Midlands Regional League, Ellesmere Rangers’s clash with Premier Division leaders Tividale fell foul of the weather, as did St Martins’s trip to Tipton Town.

The Saints are scheduled to play Gornal Athletic at home on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, while Rangers will travel to Bewdley Town, also for a 3pm start.

In the Shropshire Premier League, Gobowen Celtic’s clash with Oakengates Rangers Youth at the Playing Fields was called, as was St Martins Village’s clash with Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Forthcoming fixtures for the league have not yet been published.