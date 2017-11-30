Agonising defeat for FC Oswestry as fine runs comes to an end

FC Oswestry Town still top the North West Counties Division One form table despite an agonising last-minute defeat at Litherland REMYCA.

Town were looking for a sixth straight win in the league but were pipped at the last by the promotion challengers.

Town headed into the break in the lead at the Litherland Stadium after goals from Jack Harris and Tse Yue answered Michael Boyle’s opener.

Lennon Whewell levelled for REMYCA 10 minutes in the second half and Boyle put the hosts ahead for the second time on 74 minutes.

However, Town’s new-found fighting spirit saw them equalise three minutes later.

It looked like Town were about to hang on to a much-deserved and valuable point, but Whewell broke their hearts with a 90th minute winner.

Town remain in 13th spot after five wins in six games.