TNS boss Scott Ruscoe delighted to get all three points as crucial week continues

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe has admitted he might need to refresh his starting line-up on Saturday after a hectic week that could define his side’s season.

TNS sealed a last-four home ties in the Irn-Bru Cup against Dumbarton before returning to the top of the Welsh Premier League on Friday night with a win at Llandudno.

And after last night’s Nathaniel MG Cup semi-final against Connah’s Quay, Ruscoe knows he might need to rotate players as bottom-of-the-table Carmarthen Town come to Park Hall.

“We might make a few changes on Saturday – we’ll see how players are after the semi-final,” said Ruscoe.

He added: “Carmarthen lost again on Saturday to Newtown and they’re really struggling so I’ll be looking to go out from the start and get at them by taking the game by the scruff of the neck.

“The players are going to a cryotherapy chamber in Shrewsbury this week where it’s something like minus-95 degrees, so we’re doing that Tuesday before a light session on Wednesday.

“There’s a chance to strengthen the squad this week too.”

Ruscoe was delighted to get back to winning ways with the hard-fought win at Llandudno.

The Saints boss believed it was important not to have an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ feeling so soon after the penalty shoot-out win over Queen of the South the previous Sunday.

He said: “I said to the players ‘don’t let yourselves down after Sunday’. I didn’t want the hard work to unravel again and it be the same old story.”

n Saturday’s clash with Carmarthen kicks off at Park Hall at 2.30pm.