Oswestry Tennis Club travel to Bridgnorth

Oswestry Tennis Club’s first mixed team travelled to Bridgnorth to play their first team knowing it was going to be a tough encounter.

Clare Hann was called up from the second team to partner Martin Shortt and, not having played together before, they went down in straight sets 1-6, 1-6.

But they put in a good performance in their reverse rubber against the opposing second pair, just losing out on two tie break sets 6-7, 6-7.

The first pair of Kat Oakley and Matt Grice also went down in straight sets 3-6, 2-6 in their first rubber but in the reverse rubbers they took an early 5-2 lead before one of their opponents was forced to retire because of an injury sustained in their first rubber, so the Oswestry team came away with one point.

Their second fixture of the week saw the team travel across the county to play Claverley.

Kat Oakley partnered Martin Shortt and although they started well in their first rubber, in what was a very fast-paced game, errors started to creep in and they lost in straight sets 4-6, 2-6.

The second pair of Jo Macrae and Matt Grice soon saw off their opposition for the loss of only three games 6-1, 6-2.

In the reverse rubbers, Macrae and Grice dropped the first set

1-6 but made it more of a contest in the second set before losing out 4-6.

Oakley and Shortt also won their second rubber easily in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 with the overall result a draw.

The fifth team had a home fixture against Team Mosaic 8 and the team came away with a maximum four points.

The first pair of Richard Hann and partner Emily Lowe produced some fine tennis to achieve a double bagel 6-0, 6-0 in their first rubber and although their reverse rubber was more challenging, they kept their patience and won 6-2, 6-1.

The second pair of captain Nick Elliott partnering Rosemary Bennett were equally as convincing, taking both their rubbers in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 and then 6-0, 6-1.

The team are currently sitting comfortably in third place in the league but their next fixture will be against the current league leaders Boughey Gardens.